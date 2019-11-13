Nov 13, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hello, and welcome to the Deutsche Bank Depository Receipts and Virtual Investor Conference. I'm pleased to announce that our next presentation will be from HUGO BOSS from Germany. Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. Please submit your questions in the questions box below the slides. Once the Q&A session has ended, don't log out, you'll automatically be transferred into HUGO BOSS booth, where you can continue the conversation and access -- via chat and access additional investor material. On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and can be accessed via the Deutsche Bank website, adr.db.com.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Frank BÃ¶hme, Senior Invest Relations Manager at HUGO BOSS, which trades on the Deutsche Boerse under the symbol the BOSS and on the OTCQX under the symbol BOSSY. Welcome, Frank. Thank you.



Frank BÃ¶hme - Hugo Boss AG - Senior IR Manager



Thank you very much for the introduction. A warm welcome to our participants also from my side. I'm sure you are