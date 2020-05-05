Q1 2020 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HUGO BOSS First Quarter Results 2020. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Christian Stoehr, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Christian Stoehr - Hugo Boss AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Maria, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first quarter 2020 financial results presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Mark Langer, CEO of HUGO BOSS; and Yves MÃ¼ller, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Now let's get started. And over to you, Mark.



Mark Alexander Langer - Hugo Boss AG - Chairman of Managing Board & CEO



Thank you, Christian, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Also from my side, a very warm welcome to all of you. In the next 20 minutes, Yves and I will guide you through our first quarter 2020 operational and financial performance. We will use a considerable part of this call to address