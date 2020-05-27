Hugo Boss AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Michel Perraudin;Independent Supervisory Board Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders. First of all, let me briefly introduce myself to you. My name is Michel Perraudin, and I am the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG. In this capacity, I am opening today's Annual General Meeting Of HUGO BOSS AG. And in accordance with the company's Articles of Association, I will be chairing this meeting. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to you all.



I would like to welcome all those who are following today's AGM online. In particular, I would like to welcome our shareholders and shareholder representatives. I also welcome the ladies and gentlemen of the press whom I thank for their reports. I would have been very pleased to welcome you again this year at the Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre. Unfortunately, however, the exceptional circumstances do not allow this.



As you saw from the notice convening this year's AGM, the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to