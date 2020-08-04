Half Year 2020 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Christian Stoehr - Hugo Boss AG - Head of IR



Today's conference call will be hosted by Yves Müller, CFO of HUGO BOSS.



There's a lot to cover today. So without any further ado, let's get started and over to you, Yves.



Yves MÃ¼ller - Hugo Boss AG - CFO & Member of Managing Board



Thank you, Christian, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Also from my side, a very warm welcome to all of you. I hope you and your families are all safe and sound during these difficult times. In the next 25 minutes, I