Full Year 2020 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's HUGO BOSS Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.



Now I would like to hand the conference over to Christian Stoehr, Senior Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Christian Stoehr - Hugo Boss AG - Head of IR



Yes. Thanks very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our full year 2020 financial results presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Yves MÃ¼ller, CFO of HUGO BOSS and spokesperson of the Managing Board.



Before we get started, I would like to point out that all revenue-related growth rates will be discussed on a currency-adjusted basis, unless otherwise specified. (Operator Instructions)



So let's get started. And over to you, Yves.



Yves MÃ¼ller - Hugo Boss AG - CFO & Member of Managing Board



Thank you, Christian, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Also from my