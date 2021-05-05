May 05, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the HUGO BOSS First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Christian Stoehr, Vice President, Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Christian Stoehr - Hugo Boss AG - Senior Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Yes. Thanks very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first quarter 2021 financial results presentation.
Today's conference call will be hosted by Yves Muller, CFO of HUGO BOSS and spokesperson of the Managing Board.
Before we get started, allow me to recall that all revenue-related growth rates will be discussed on a currency adjusted basis, unless otherwise specified. (Operator Instructions)
So let's get started. And over to you, Yves.
Yves Muller - Hugo Boss AG - CFO & Member of Managing Board
Thank you, Christian. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen,
Q1 2021 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
