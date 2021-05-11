Hugo Boss AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Hermann G. Waldemer - Hugo Boss AG - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders. First of all, let me briefly introduce myself. My name is Hermann Waldemer. And I have been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG since last year. In this capacity, I hereby open today's Annual General Meeting of HUGO BOSS AG, and in accordance with the Articles of Association, I assume the Chair.



I would like to welcome you all on behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board. I would like to welcome all those who are following today's AGM via the Internet. In particular, I would like to welcome all shareholders and shareholder representatives. I would also like to welcome the ladies and gentlemen of the press, whom I thank for their coverage. As was the case last year, circumstances, unfortunately, do not allow us to welcome you to the Messe Stuttgart as usual.



As you can see from the notice of this year's Annual General Meeting, the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG has decided with the approval of the Supervisory Board to hold