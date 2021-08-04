Half Year 2021 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Christian Stoehr - Hugo Boss AG - Senior Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator. And this is not Yves Muller, this is Christian Stoehr speaking, and I would like to welcome everybody who dialed in for today's Q2 conference call. So thanks for dialing in, ladies and gentlemen, good morning to all of you, and welcome to our second quarter 2021 financial results presentation.



Today's conference call will be hosted by Yves Muller, CFO of HUGO BOSS. In light of our (inaudible) today's upcoming Capital Markets Day, we will keep our Q2 conference call somewhat shorter than usual and focus on the financial performance during the 3-month period.



Before we get started and to recall that all revenue-related growth rates will be discussed on a currency adjusted basis, unless otherwise