Hugo Boss AG Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Stoehr - Hugo Boss AG - Senior Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining our Virtual Investor Day 2021. My name is Christian Stoehr, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at HUGO BOSS. And on behalf of the entire Managing Board, I would like to welcome you to our Investor Day 2021.



After such a long time of social distancing and virtual talks, it would have been great to finally meet you in person again. We would have loved to welcome you at our group's headquarters and walk you through our showrooms to let you experience what drives our company day by day, our love for fashion. However, the health and safety of all of us remains our first priority. Believe me, we are very much looking forward to inviting you to our headquarters as soon as travel is safe again.



At the same time, we are convinced that today is the right time to show you how the future of HUGO BOSS will look like. Today, it's all about our new strategy for the next 5 years, a truly new chapter for HUGO BOSS. We're excited to share with you