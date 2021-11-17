Nov 17, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Zafar Aziz - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - Director of Depositary Receipts IR Advisory Group



Hello, and welcome to the Deutsche Bank Depository Receipts Virtual Investor Conference, DB Vic. My name is Zafar Zeiss, part of the Deutsche Bank team. I'm pleased to announce that our next presentation will be from HUGO BOSS from Germany.



Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. Please submit your questions in the questions box below the slides. Once the Q&A session has ended, don't log out, you'll automatically be transferred to the HUGO BOSS booth, access shareholder materials and continue the chart. On the final note, today's presentations will be recorded. It can be accessed by the Deutsche Bank website, adr.db.com.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Christian Stoehr, Vice President, Investor Relations; and Lena Biberacher, Investor Relations Manager of HUGO BOSS, which trades in Frankfurt under the symbol BOSS, on the U.S. and the OT market as BOSSY. Over to you.



Lena Biberacher -



Hello, welcome also from our side, ladies