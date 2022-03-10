Mar 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Christian Stohr - Hugo Boss AG - VP of IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's full year 2021 results presentation. In the next 50 minutes, Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS; and Yves Muller, CFO, will guide you through today's event. Daniel will start by providing an update on our CLAIM 5 growth strategy which we presented to you in August last year, and the progress we've made so far. Yves will then take you through the operational and financial highlights of fiscal year 2021 and provide you with our outlook for the current year. Daniel will be back on stage after that to wrap up today's event before going into the Q&A session.
Now similar to the Investor Day, questions can be submitted anytime during the presentation via the chat function.
To get things started, let's kick off with a short video.
(presentation)
Daniel Grieder - Hugo Boss AG - Chairman of the Managing Board & CEO
Hello, future. Thank you, Christian, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm delighted to speak to you again after our
Full Year 2021 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...