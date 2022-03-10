Full Year 2021 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Christian Stohr - Hugo Boss AG - VP of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's full year 2021 results presentation. In the next 50 minutes, Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS; and Yves Muller, CFO, will guide you through today's event. Daniel will start by providing an update on our CLAIM 5 growth strategy which we presented to you in August last year, and the progress we've made so far. Yves will then take you through the operational and financial highlights of fiscal year 2021 and provide you with our outlook for the current year. Daniel will be back on stage after that to wrap up today's event before going into the Q&A session.



Daniel Grieder - Hugo Boss AG - Chairman of the Managing Board & CEO



Hello, future. Thank you, Christian, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm delighted to speak to you again after our