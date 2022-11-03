Q3 2022 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the HUGO BOSS third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via the telephone lines. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Christian Stohr, Vice President of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead. .
Christian Stohr - Hugo Boss AG - VP of IR
Yes. Thanks very much. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2022 financial results presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Yves Muller, CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS.
Now before I hand over to Yves, allow me to remind you that just like in the past, all revenue-related growth rates will be discussed on a currency-adjusted basis. And I would also like to remind you that during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to limit your questions to a maximum of 2. So without any further due, let's get started. And over to you, Yves.
Yves
Nov 03, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
