Full Year 2022 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the BOSS HUGO Boss Conference Call Full Year 2020 Results. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Christian Stohr, Vice President of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Christian Stohr - Hugo Boss AG - VP of IR
Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year 2022 financial results presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS; as well as Yves Muller, CFO and COO. Before I hand over to Daniel, allow me to remind you that just like in the past, all revenue-related growth rates will be discussed on a currency adjusted basis. And I would like to remind you that during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to limit your questions to a maximum of two. So let's get started, and over to you, Daniel.
Daniel Grieder - Hugo Boss AG - Chairman of the Managing Board & CEO
Thank you, Christian, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call today. Today's
