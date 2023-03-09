Full Year 2022 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Christian Stohr - Hugo Boss AG - VP of IR



Today's conference call will be hosted by Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS; as well as Yves Muller, CFO and COO.



Daniel Grieder - Hugo Boss AG - Chairman of the Managing Board & CEO



Thank you, Christian, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call today. Today's