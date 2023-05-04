Q1 2023 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Hugo Boss First Quarter 2023 Results Call. Our customers' request, this conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via the telephone lines. I now hand you over to Christian Stohr, Vice President of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Christian Stohr - Hugo Boss AG - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 financial results presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Yves Muller, CFO and COO of Hugo Boss. Before I hand over to Yves, allow me to remind you that all revenue-related growth rates will be discussed on a currency adjusted basis, unless otherwise specified. And I would also like to remind you that during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to limit your questions to a maximum of 2. So without any further ado, let's get started, and over to you, Yves.



Yves Muller - Hugo Boss AG - CFO, COO, Director of Labor