Hugo Boss AG Annual Shareholders Meeting (German) Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Hermann G. Waldemer - Hugo Boss AG - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders. First of all, let me briefly introduce myself to you. My name is Hermann Waldemer. I'm the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HUGO BOSS AG. In this capacity, I hereby open today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting of HUGO BOSS AG and in accordance with the Articles of Association assume the Chair.



On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to you. I welcome all those who are following today's Annual Shareholders Meeting online. In particular, I would like to welcome all shareholders and shareholder representatives. I would also like to welcome the ladies and gentlemen of the press, whom I thank for their coverage.



As you can see from the notice convening this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG has decided with the approval of the Supervisory Board to once again hold this year's Annual Shareholders Meeting as a virtual meeting and thus, without the physical presence of