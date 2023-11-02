Q3 2023 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the Hugo Boss Q3 2023 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Christian Stohr, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Christian Stohr - Hugo Boss AG - VP of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 financial results presentation. Hosting our conference call today is Yves Muller, CFO and COO of Hugo Boss.



Before we get started, and just like in the past, allow me to remind you that all revenue related growth rates will be discussed on a currency adjusted basis unless otherwise specified. I would also like to remind you that we kindly ask you to limit your questions during the Q&A session to a maximum of 2. So with this, let's get started. And over to you, Yves.



Yves Muller - Hugo Boss AG - CFO, COO, Director of Labor Relations & Member of Managing Board



Thank you, Christian. And also from my side a warm welcome to