Nov 09, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Zafar Aziz - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - Director of Depositary Receipts IR Advisory Group



Hello and welcome to the Deutsche Bank Deposit Receipts Virtual Investor Conference, DbVIC. My name is Zaf Aziz from the Deutsche Bank team. I'm pleased to announce that our next presentation will be conducted by HUGO BOSS (inaudible) . Before I introduce our speaker, a few points to note. Please submit your questions in the questions box below the slides. Once the Q&A session has ended, don't log out, you'll look to be transferred to the Hugo Boss booth, where you can find further information on the company.



On a final note, all presentations will be recorded and can be accessed via the Deutsche Bank website, adr.db.com. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Lena Biberacher, Investor Relations Manager of HUGO BOSS, which trades on the extra market of the symbol BOSS and in the U.S. on the OTC markets as BOSSY. Over to you, Lena.



Lena Biberacher -



Thank you, Zafar, and welcome, everyone, to today's virtual investor conference. I'm very happy to be here and