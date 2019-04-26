Q1 2019 Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Lui Fai Yim - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust - CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte Ltd & MD of HIT



Thank you. Good afternoon all. We announced our first quarter result this afternoon after the AGM. You have got that electronic version, and the key highlight for this quarter is that the U.S. and China trade dispute is still ongoing. The cargo rush that we experienced in the last quarter of 2018, we originally expected to revert early in 2019. That has -- is still ongoing and is not as smart as we originally expected. But at some point in time in 2019, we still expect a normalization.



Now if you look at the financial results for the first quarter, you will see that Yantian export to U.S. has dropped by about 5%, but we still managed to pull it back up with extra empty container