Jul 24, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust 2019 Interim Results announcement for the period ended 30th June 2019.



Now I will hand over to Mr. Patrick Lam, the CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. Mr. Lam, please begin.



Patrick Lam - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust - MD of Yantian - Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte Limited



Good afternoon, dear investors and analysts. This is my first time to share with you on the performance of the HPH Trust for the first 6 months in 2019, and it's really my pleasure.



Okay, let's start with the content. Everybody knows about the U.S. and China trade dispute is still going on, and they turn on with the ups and downs. And as most of you know that the Yantian and the Hong Kong business is quite sensitive to this trade dispute. Because for Yantian, it is more than 50% of the business that is involved, and for Hong Kong, trade change is about 20%.



And the second, everybody knows that Boris Johnson was just elected as the Prime Minister for the -- the British