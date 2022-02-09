Feb 09, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Conference Call of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Annual Results announcement for the period ended 31 December, 2021.
Now I will hand over to Mr. Ivor Chow, the CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. Mr. Chow, please begin.
Ivor Chow - Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited - CEO
Hi. Good evening, everybody. Welcome to another discussion of our full year results. As usual, I'll go through the -- kind of give you highlights of what happened in 2021 as well as share with you my views on what's likely going to happen in 2022. And then I'll hand over to our new CFO, Jimmy, to go through the numbers with you.
Just as an introduction, Jimmy has joined us at Hutchison Port back in 2008. So he has had many years working within the group, especially in Southeast Asia, where he has been the Finance Director there. So he is quite experienced in the port business, and I'm sure he'll be able to share with you his insight in that business as well.
In terms of 2021, as you all know, 2021 has been a fairly
Full Year 2021 Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...