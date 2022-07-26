Jul 26, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call for Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust interim results announcement for the period ended 30th June 2022. Now, I'll hand over to Mr. Ivor Chow, the CEO of Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust. Mr. Chow, please begin.



Ivor Chow - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust - CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte Ltd. & MD of HIT



Thank you. Thank you for joining our mid-year results call. As usual, I will quickly kind of go through the first half, how I've seen first half results, as well as giving my feel as to the outlook for the second half. And then, Jimmy will go through some of the numbers with you, and then we'll end up with the Q&A.



So my take away from the first half is this, I think, we've done well, overall. I mean, obviously, there has been a slight profit decline year-on-year. Throughput is flat year-on-year, but mostly because of Yantian up 7%, while Hong Kong is down 7%. Yantian has actually been -- throughput has been up, mostly because, if some of you remember, last year, Yantian was affected by