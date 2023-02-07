Feb 07, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust annual results announcement at the year-end 31st December 2022. Now I'll hand over to Ivor Chow, CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust.



Ivor Chow - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust - CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte Ltd. & MD of HIT



Thank you. Thank you, everybody, for joining the HPH Trust full year results call. I won't be reading off the highlights, you can see it from the Investor Relations -- investor presentation. I'll just quickly give kind of like my thoughts on what happened during 2022 as well as give a short outlook as to what I think will transpire in 2023.



And then I'll pass it over to Jimmy, our CFO to go through some of the numbers, and then we'll go through Q&A. Overall, if you ask me, 2022 is a year that, obviously, besiege by COVID. But the results were largely in line with what we have set out to do in 2022. The volume, during the first half, was actually quite respectable. We had growth, obviously, came