Jul 25, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Interim Results Announcement for the Period Ended 30th of June 2023. Now I will hand over to Mr. Ivor Chow, the CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. Mr. Chow, please begin.



Ivor Chow - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust - CEO of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte Ltd. & MD of HIT



Thank you. And thank you all for joining our call to talk about the first half results for HPHT. As we have announced results already, some of you would have seen the presentation. At least briefly kind of expected, the volume has been down compared to last year. And I'll kind of give my thoughts as to how I see the first half in as well as giving you some color as to how I see the second half as well as the full year. And then I'll hand it to, Jimmy, to -- our CFO, to talk about the detailed figures a little bit. And then we'll move into Q&A at the end.



Overall, if you look at just the headline numbers, you see that overall, our volume is down 15% year-on-year. with Yantian being down