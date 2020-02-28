Feb 28, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 28, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Sing Fai Koo
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Wai Sin Cheng
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited - CFO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
(technical difficulty)
to discuss our 2019 annual results. Today, we have Kenny Koo, Executive Director and CEO; and Suzanne Cheng, CFO.
Before we begin, I would like to read out the cautionary statements. The content of this analyst and investor Q&A section contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including those about the beliefs and expectations of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the
Full Year 2019 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 28, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...