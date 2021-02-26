Feb 26, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Sing Fai Koo
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Wai Sin Cheng
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited - CFO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Thank you for joining the live webcast of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings 2020 Annual Results Announcement. Today, we have our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Kenny Koo; and our CFO, Ms. Suzanne Cheng, here to give you an overview of our 2020 annual results. (Operator Instructions)
First, we are pleased to have Mr. Koo to give us an overview of Hutchison Telecom's 2020 journey, followed by a section on business review and development. After that, Ms. Cheng will present our financials and our sustainability efforts. Then Mr. Koo will conclude with 2021's outlook. Mr. Koo, please.
Sing Fai Koo - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited -
Full Year 2020 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
