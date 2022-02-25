Feb 25, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 25, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Sing Fai Koo
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Wai Sin Cheng
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited - CFO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings 2021 Annual Results Announcement Webcast. Today, we have our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Kenny Koo; and our CFO, Mr. Suzanne Cheng, here to give you an overview of our 2021 annual results.
During the presentation, please feel free to raise your question in the bottom right of the screen. We will address your questions during the Q&A session, which will follow after Mr. Koo and Mr. Cheng's presentation.
First, we are pleased to have Mr. Koo to give us an update of business highlights, followed by business review and development. After that, Ms. Cheng will present on the financials and our
Full Year 2021 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 25, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...