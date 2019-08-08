Half Year 2019 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to our conference call presenting our results for the first half of the year. This is the first results call in my role as CEO of Hanover Re, and I'm pleased to be able to present a good set of numbers.



As usual, our CFO, Roland Vogel, will go over the financials in detail and additionally, I'm joined by my board colleagues, Klaus Miller and Sven Althoff for the Q&A.



Our business developed favorably. In the first half of 2019, we recorded double-digit top and bottom line growth, which is particularly pleasing because the previous year's result was already on a good level. Gross premium increased by 14.5% adjusted for currency effects, reflecting an increased demand for reinsurance. Strong investment income and good underwriting profitability in P&C, combined with a significantly improved earnings contribution from our life and health business group caused group net income to rise to EUR 663