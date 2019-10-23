Hannover Rueck SE Investor Day Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Karl Steinle - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - Head of Corporate Communications



Well, good morning to all of you, and welcome to Hannover Re's Investors' Day 2019, and I'm really delighted that so many of you were able to take up our invitation. My name is Karl Steinle, and I'm, among other things, responsible for Investor Relations and corporate comms.



If we go by the Gregorian calendar, that 2019's edition of this event is the 22nd. And some of you may refer to it as the first Investors Day in the post-Valen era or the first one in the [onshore] era.



For me, personally, it's the 10th edition. And I must say I'm rather relieved that some of you joining here today have experienced quite a few more than I have of these Hannover Re Investor Days.



As you know, we are always very keen to find an attractive and inspiring location for the Investors Day dinner, especially, partly as a means of encouraging the dialogue with management. It is also a way to express our appreciation for the work that you do for Hannover Re. And casting back our minds, we have been to the zoo, we have been in the