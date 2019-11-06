Q3 2019 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me also welcome you to our conference call presenting our results for the first 9 months of this year. As usual, I'll start with a short summary before our CFO, Roland Vogel, will go over the financials in detail. For the Q&A, I'm additionally joined by my Board colleagues, Klaus Miller and Sven Althoff.



In the first 9 months of 2019, group net income increased by 38% to EUR 1 billion. This is particularly pleasing because it outperforms the top line growth and the increase of the shareholders' equity and, hence, contributes to the ROE.



On the basis of the favorable