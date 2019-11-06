Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you to today's Hannover Re international conference call on the Q3 2019 results. For your information, this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to hand the call over to your host today, Mr. Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer. Please, go ahead, sir.
Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me also welcome you to our conference call presenting our results for the first 9 months of this year. As usual, I'll start with a short summary before our CFO, Roland Vogel, will go over the financials in detail. For the Q&A, I'm additionally joined by my Board colleagues, Klaus Miller and Sven Althoff.
In the first 9 months of 2019, group net income increased by 38% to EUR 1 billion. This is particularly pleasing because it outperforms the top line growth and the increase of the shareholders' equity and, hence, contributes to the ROE.
On the basis of the favorable
Q3 2019 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...