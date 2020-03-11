Full Year 2019 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



I welcome you to today's Hannover Re International Analyst Conference on the 2019 Annual Results.



Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you very much and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to welcome you to our conference call presenting our results for the financial year 2019.



As usual, I'll start with a short summary before our CFO, Roland Vogel, will go over the financials in detail. And for the Q&A, I'm additionally joined by my Board colleagues, Klaus Miller and Michael Pickel.



The initial slide of the deck shows you the key metrics for 2019. We're generally satisfied with the business development. Last year, we had double-digit growth in earnings and premium and were able to achieve a return on equity of 13.3%, well