Oct 21, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Karl Steinle - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - Head of Corporate Communications



Hello, and good morning to all of you. I would like to welcome you most warmly to our Investors' Day today. This event is already a long-standing tradition. This year's edition is the 23rd. The format this time is entirely virtual given that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevents us holding a physical event. With that in mind, we are broadcasting today's Investors' Day from the Peppermint Park recording studio here in Hanover. Particularly in these uncertain times, it's important for us to give you, as we usually do, a more in-depth insight into Hannover Re's position and above all, the prospects going forward.



Before I get the day started, I would like to thank you for your interest and your support. I would like to give a special shout-out to the sell-side. Year-to-date of 2020, almost 17% more research paper have been written on the sector or on Hannover Re in particular compared to the 5 years average before. Even under those challenging conditions, you have provided support and guidance to the investors during this crisis.