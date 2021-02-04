Feb 04, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining this conference call, presenting the outcome of the January renewal for our P&C treaty reinsurance book. As usual, I'll start with an overview before our Executive Board, P&C Business Coordinator, Sven Althoff, goes over the details of the renewals outcome. I'll then comment on the outlook for the year thereafter.



Let me start with a few general comments on the market environment. Overall, I'd say the positive momentum we have observed in the last couple of years and in particular in 2020 it's continued, and we've seen another year of improving rate quality for the reinsurance industry. Additionally, the primary insurance markets have experienced a significant improvement in many geographies and lines of business.



In some cases, we've seen the second or even the third consecutive year of increased premium quality, which is, of course, particularly positive for our proportional reinsurance business, where we directly