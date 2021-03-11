Full Year 2020 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you to today's Hannover Re International Analyst Conference Call on the 2020 Annual Results. For your information, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to hand the call over to your host today, Mr. Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Well, thank you very much, and Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this conference call, which is aimed at presenting our results for the full year 2020. As usual, I'll start with an overview before our group CFO, Clemens JungsthÃ¶fel goes over the financials in more detail. I will then comment on the outlook for 2021. And for the Q&A, I'm additionally joined by my Board colleagues, Klaus Miller and Sven Althoff.



2020 was definitely an extraordinary year, and the world still finds itself facing an exceptional situation. We've had all to deal with ongoing difficult circumstances, and the COVID-19 pandemic