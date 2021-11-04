Q3 2021 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call presenting the results of Hannover Re for the first 9 months of this year. As usual, I'll start with an overview before our CFO, Clemens Jungsthofel, goes over the financials in more detail. And then I will comment on the outlook for this year and for 2022. For the Q&A, as always, I'm additionally joined by my Board colleagues, Klaus Miller and Sven Althoff.



In the first 9 months of this year, Hannover Re has again proved its resilience in a challenging market environment. In life and health reinsurance, the results continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And in P&C reinsurance, we had to deal with elevated large losses from natural catastrophes, most prominently the European floods and Hurricane Ida in the third quarter. The fact that we still achieved a double-digit return on equity year-to-date highlights the strong underlying profitability of the group and our successful volatility management. Additionally, the