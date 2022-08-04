Half Year 2022 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Well, thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to this conference call, where we'll be presenting our first half results. And as usual, I'll kick things off before our CFO, Clemens Jungsthofel, will go over the financials. And I'll then comment on the outlook for the year at the end. And for the Q&A, we're together with our Board colleagues, Klaus Miller and Sven Althoff.



On the first slide, with a context of challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, I'm pleased to present a successful first half year results. The war in Ukraine has confronted the world with economic energy supply and financial challenges, much worse. However, it has caused a great deal of suffering for many people, especially in Ukraine. There's no question that the war will likely have an impact on the insurance and the reinsurance industry. But given the uncertainties and limited information available, it is not easy to estimate likely exposures.



But before I comment on this, let me give