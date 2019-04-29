Q1 2019 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome everybody. We will, of course, cover Q1, but most of the time, I'll spend on the status of the optimization work that is on schedule as you may have seen on today's press release.



However, I'll start with some words about the quarter 1 report. And looking at the finances there, we do have increased the costs and according to our plans, that is dependent on organizational enlargement, marketing activities that is accelerating and also, of course, the prospective studies that are growing and moving forward.



At the end of the quarter, we had SEK 360 million at hand, so we are well funded for the upcoming 2 years.



Other highlights of the quarter 1 is that we do, during the quarter, increased our focus on the Investor Relations by engaging our Investor Relations Director, Julie Silber, and for