Immunovia AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Immunovia press conference. Today, I am pleased to present Mats Grahn, CEO. (Operator Instructions) Mats, please begin.



Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and it's a great pleasure to welcome you all to this optimization study results conference call. Today is truly a key milestone for Immunovia and for early detection of pancreatic cancer. We now have study results that no one has been able to show before, and it's a great joy and pleasure to be able to go through them together with you today.



I will of course first cover the results and we'll talk about the next steps. But before that, I'd like to express our thanks to all the hard work that has been done in the company through team effort across the whole company, including our U.S. team, our market access teams globally in the U.S. and Europe, our operations that produced all antibodies and the antibody arrays, but of course, to our world-class R&D lab team base of developers, scientists and bioinformaticians led