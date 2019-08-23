Q2 2019 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to the call, everyone. I'll talk about the first half of 2019 and the quarter 2, specifically. This is the peer data that, of course, was characterized by the major milestone that we reached in the second quarter when we completed the optimization study with excellent results, and we'll spend quite a long time on this one today, going through the very, very good results and what they mean.



But before that, I'd just like to comment shortly on the financials that we have released also today. And there, you can see that the cash position is very well. We are well financed. We have SEK 327 million at the end of the period. And that will take us approximately 2 years from now on moving forward with the current business plan.



Burn rate, January to June, was approximately SEK 60 million, and