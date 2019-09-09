Immunovia AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Immunovia's live webinar entitled differentiating pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma from individuals with symptoms suggestive of PDAC, including type 2 diabetes, with ROC AUC values above 0.95. Thank you for joining us.



Before we get started, I would like to take a moment to acquaint you with a few features of this web event technology. At any time, you may adjust your audio using any computer volume settings that you may have. On the right-hand side of your screen, you will see the text chat window. There is a large window, which holds all of your sent messages and a smaller text box at the bottom where you will type in your questions. (Operator Instructions)



We are joined today by our speakers, Linda Mellby, Immunovia's Vice President of Research and Development; and Dr. Thomas King, Immunovia's Medical Director.



At this time, I would like to turn the microphone over to our first presenter, Linda Mellby.



Linda Dexlin Mellby - Immunovia AB(publ)-VP of Research&Development

