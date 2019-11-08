Nine Months 2019 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Nov 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator

Mats, please begin.



Mats, please begin.



Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to this Q3 2019 report conference. Agenda today, I will cover a bit of the financials and then we will talk, of course, about our core area, PanCan-d, pancreas cancer diagnosis. I will have a little special session today to give you more details on the process of going from an initial study in an area to market entry to give a context to our updates in general on our projects. And then after that, I'll move into the pipeline projects and, of course, a summary.



We have prepared slides to these presentations to give you further clarity to the talk, and there is a web link. There, you can click through IRR from the press release to this one. I hope you have been able to do that.



So then let's say, first, a few words about the financials. As you have seen in the report, we have a good position when it