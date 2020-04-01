Apr 01, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Immunovia presentation. My name is Val, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO
Yes. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this call and conference where we will discuss the -- and to make an update how we handle the COVID-19 pandemic at Immunovia. And these days, we are all affected one way or another, and I hope you all listening are well and thanks for joining us today.
So far, I would say, in general, we have been handling this very well, and we are in good shape moving forward. And we will look into the different aspects where we have worked to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
As you will see on the slides, the ones of you who are there now should have our agenda in front of you. There are 4 areas I will cover today. We'll talk about the response to COVID-19
Immunovia AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript
|And much more...