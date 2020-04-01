Immunovia AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Yes. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this call and conference where we will discuss the -- and to make an update how we handle the COVID-19 pandemic at Immunovia. And these days, we are all affected one way or another, and I hope you all listening are well and thanks for joining us today.



So far, I would say, in general, we have been handling this very well, and we are in good shape moving forward. And we will look into the different aspects where we have worked to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.



As you will see on the slides, the ones of you who are there now should have our agenda in front of you. There are 4 areas I will cover today. We'll talk about the response to COVID-19