Immunovia AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. And good afternoon or good morning, depending from where you're calling in from. Welcome to this third update regarding COVID-19 impact on Immunovia's activities. This is of course a changing environment for everyone in the world today, and we want to do a regular update to keep you informed about the status.



Today's focus will be mainly on the steps to launch given the Marlborough and Massachusetts shut down there. And we will also focus on the launch preparations where we are forcefully going forward with digital methods in our launch program.



So let me then -- hopefully you have the slides in front of you while we do this. And as we said, the agenda is the response