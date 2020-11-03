Immunovia AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Julie Silber - Immunovia AB(publ)-Director of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Immunovia webinar to introduce our new CEO, Patrik Dahlen. We will also take some time to further discuss the results from the verification study. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this webinar is being recorded. Joining us today from Immunovia are Board Chair, Carl Borrebaeck; and Patrik Dahlen, CEO.



Before we begin, a quick reminder to our listeners.



During today's webinar, management may make forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing