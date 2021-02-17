Q4 2020 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Patrik Dahlen - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and thank you for your continued interest in Immunovia. My name is Patrik Dahlen. I am the CEO of Immunovia and I will be presenting the full-year 2020 and quarter 4 results for Immunovia. Next page, Page 2.



Here, you can read our disclaimers and forward-looking statements, and I do encourage you to read these at your leisure. Next page, please, Page 3.



Today's agenda is as follows. I will start by discussing the importance of early detection of pancreatic cancer. Second, I will give you a summary of the full year 2020 and the quarter 4 highlights. Under this agenda point, I will discuss the status where we are right now with introduction of the IMMray PanCan-d test and the road to reimbursement.



I will then briefly touch upon our