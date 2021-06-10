Immunovia AB (publ) KOL Event - Corporate Call Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Patrik Dahlen - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Immunovia's Key Opinion Leader Event. My name is Patrik Dahlen. I'm the CEO of Immunovia, and it's a pleasure to welcome you all today, both our audience on the webinar and the imminent experts that we will listen to in the panel discussion.



We, Immunovia, are standing on a threshold of launching our first product, IMMray PanCan-d, a blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer as a laboratory developed test, or LDT, in the U.S. by Immunovia, Inc. This means that clinicians soon will be able to use the test, and the purpose of this event is to provide a better understanding of how our test will be used. It will also be an opportunity for you to ask questions to the invited key opinion leaders, who are all seeing patients in different parts of the health care system. The aim of this event is that they will share their perspectives on why this test is important for different high-risk groups.



The analysts are Dr. Stephen Pereira; Dr. James Farrell; and Dr.