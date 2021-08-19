Q2 2021 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Patrik Dahlen - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today, and thank you for your continued interest in Immunovia. Today's quarterly report presentation is a historical one as it is the first presentation as a commercial company.



We have now passed a pivotal milestone in the company's history. Immunovia Inc. has launched IMMray PanCan-d as a laboratory-developed test in the U.S. This is a major achievement for all of us here at Immunovia and provides an opportunity for doctors, patients and their relatives to access the first blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. It is truly groundbreaking.



My name is Patrik Dahlen. I am the CEO of Immunovia, and I will be presenting the quarter 2, 2021 results for Immunovia. Together with me on the call is also our Medical Director, Dr. Thomas King; and Cindy Callahan, our