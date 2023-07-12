Immunovia AB (publ) Corporate Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone.



Yesterday, we announced a major plan to restructure our operations to focus on our promising next-generation test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. I am excited about the test we have in development and wanted to share additional information about this decision and our path forward.



As we discussed on the first quarter earnings call, we face 3 major challenges. The first is demanding payer requirements for robust clinical data. This clinical data is key to securing reimbursement from U.S. payers and generating revenue.

