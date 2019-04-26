Imperial Oil Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Richard M. Kruger - Imperial Oil Limited - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning. Look at all those smiling faces. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Rich Kruger. I'm the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Oil Limited. I now call this meeting to order.



As we begin, I'd like to acknowledge that we're on the traditional territories of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta. The city of Calgary is also home to the MÃ©tis Nation of Alberta Region 3.



I would also like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement. It will be accessible with the presentation slides on our website after this meeting concludes, and I would encourage you to read it. It is nothing new. It's simply a long way of saying the world as we see it today can change.



Ian Laing, Imperial's Corporate Secretary, will serve as secretary for the meeting. Charito de Vera and Rebecca Prentice of AST Trust Company will act as scrutineers. All nominees for election as directors of the company are seated with me at the head table today, with the exception of Dr. Jack Mintz,