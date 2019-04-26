Q1 2019 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us. I'd just like to introduce the folks that are in the room right now. We have Rich Kruger, Chairman, President and CEO; John Whelan, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; and Theresa Redburn, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development.



As usual, I also want to start by noting that today's comments may contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual future financial and operating results could differ materially depending on a number of factors and assumptions. Forward-looking information and the risk factors and assumptions are described in further