Q2 2019 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Imperial Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, David Hughes, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us on our second quarter earnings call. I'll start by introducing you to who is in the room. We have Rich Kruger, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; and Theresa Redburn, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development.



Just before we get going, I want to start by noting that today's comments may contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and actual future financial and operating results could differ materially depending on a number of factors and assumptions. Forward-looking information and the risk factors and assumptions are described in further detail in our first -